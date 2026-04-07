Kazakhstan’s Togambay claims bronze at Asian Boxing Championships
Kazakhstan’s team finished its semifinal performance at the 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Sagyndyk Togambay was the last one to qualify for the finals in the -90kg category from Kazakhstan's team.
Kazakh boxer faced Khalimjon Mamasoliev of Uzbekistan in the semifinal bout. The first round ended with mutual exchanges, with Togambay leading by 4:1. Mamasoliev tied the score in the second 3-minute round, and by the end of the bout, judges awarded the victory to Uzbekistan’s boxer with a 4:1 margin. The Kazakhstani finished the tournament in the third place.
At the end of the semifinals, eight Kazakhstani boxers advanced to the final stage. Bakyt Seidish (-70 kg), Dina Islambekova (+80 kg), Nadezhda Ryabets (-80 kg), Orazbek Assylkulov (-60 kg), Torekhan Sabyrkhan (-70 kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (-75 kg), Nurbek Oralbay (-85 kg), and Aibek Oralbay (+90 kg) will compete for gold medals.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that thirteen Kazakh boxers had won medals and advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Boxing Championships.