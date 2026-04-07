Kazakhstan’s Togambay claims bronze at Asian Boxing Championships

Sagyndyk Togambay was the last one to qualify for the finals in the -90kg category from Kazakhstan's team.

Kazakh boxer faced Khalimjon Mamasoliev of Uzbekistan in the semifinal bout. The first round ended with mutual exchanges, with Togambay leading by 4:1. Mamasoliev tied the score in the second 3-minute round, and by the end of the bout, judges awarded the victory to Uzbekistan’s boxer with a 4:1 margin. The Kazakhstani finished the tournament in the third place.

At the end of the semifinals, eight Kazakhstani boxers advanced to the final stage. Bakyt Seidish (-70 kg), Dina Islambekova (+80 kg), Nadezhda Ryabets (-80 kg), Orazbek Assylkulov (-60 kg), Torekhan Sabyrkhan (-70 kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (-75 kg), Nurbek Oralbay (-85 kg), and Aibek Oralbay (+90 kg) will compete for gold medals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that thirteen Kazakh boxers had won medals and advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Boxing Championships.