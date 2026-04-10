Aibek Oralbay wins gold at 2026 Asian Boxing Championships

In the men’s 90+ kg final, Aibek Oralbay defeated Danabieke Bayikewuzi of China.

Aibek Oralbay took an early lead, winning the first round 3-2 and maintaining his precision in the second. After scoring a knockdown in the third, he secured a unanimous decision victory.

Previously, Qazinform reported Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan, a silver medalist at the 2024 Olympic Games, secured the country’s third gold medal at the Asian Championship 2026 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.