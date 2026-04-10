Aibek Oralbay wins gold at 2026 Asian Boxing Championships
14:08, 10 April 2026
Captain of Kazakhstan’s men’s boxing team Aibek Oralbay has won gold at the 2026 Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
In the men’s 90+ kg final, Aibek Oralbay defeated Danabieke Bayikewuzi of China.
Aibek Oralbay took an early lead, winning the first round 3-2 and maintaining his precision in the second. After scoring a knockdown in the third, he secured a unanimous decision victory.
Previously, Qazinform reported Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan, a silver medalist at the 2024 Olympic Games, secured the country’s third gold medal at the Asian Championship 2026 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.