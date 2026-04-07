Aigerim Sattybayeva clinches bronze at Asian Elite Boxing Championships

In the semifinal of the up to 48 kg weight category, she faced Nomundari Enkh-Amgalan of Mongolia.

After three rounds, the Mongolian boxer secured a 5:0 victory. Sattybayeva finished the tournament with a bronze medal.

The 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships are running from March 28 to April 11 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The championships bring together more than 230 athletes from over 25 nations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh boxers Makhmud Sabyrkhan and Valentina Khalzova claimed bronze medals at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after semifinal defeats to Mongolia’s Bilguunsaikhan Kharkhuu (5:0, 55 kg) and China’s Bao Ziyi (-75 kg), respectively.