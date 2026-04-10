Kazakhstan’s Oralbay pockets another gold at Asian Boxing Championships
Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan, a silver medalist at the 2024 Olympic Games, secured the country’s third gold medal at the Asian Championship 2026 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Facing Uzbekistan’s Jasurbek Yuldoshev in the men's 85 kg final, Oralbay made a strong start, securing the opening round 5:0 and then taking the second to edge closer to victory.
Thus, Nurbek Oralbay won the bout by unanimous decision.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Orazbek Assylkulov claimed gold, Torekhan Sabyrkhan took silver in the men’s 70 kg final, and Nadezhda Ryabets and Dina Islambekova won gold medals in the women’s finals at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.