Kazakhstan claims another bronze medal at Asian Boxing Championships

In the 55 kg semifinal bout, he lost to Mongolia’s boxer Bilguunsaikhan Kharkhuu 5:0 to take home bronze.

The 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships are running from March 28 to April 11 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The championships bring together more than 230 athletes from over 25 nations.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s Bakyt Seidish propelled to the Asian Boxing Championships final.