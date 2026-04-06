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    Kazakhstan claims another bronze medal at Asian Boxing Championships

    14:01, 6 April 2026

    Kazakh Makhmud Sabyrkhan won a bronze medal at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships underway in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan claims bronze at Asian Boxing Championships
    Photo credit: Kazakh Boxing Federation

    In the 55 kg semifinal bout, he lost to Mongolia’s boxer Bilguunsaikhan Kharkhuu 5:0 to take home bronze.

    The 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships are running from March 28  to April 11 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The championships bring together more than 230 athletes from over 25 nations.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s Bakyt Seidish propelled to the Asian Boxing Championships final.

    Boxing Sport Kazakhstan Mongolia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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