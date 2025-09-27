Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. From the UN podium to deals with global giants — results of the President of Kazakhstan’s visit to New York

The working visit of the President of Kazakhstan to New York to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly proved extremely productive. It was not only an opportunity to present the country’s position at the global level, but also a good way to attract new investments. The results of the visit are summarized in the material by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

2. All Akorda staff changes

Appointed:

· Yermek Kosherbayev – from Deputy Prime Minister to Minister of Foreign Affairs

· Murat Nurtleu – from Minister of Foreign Affairs → Assistant to the President (International Investment and Trade Cooperation)

· Bakhytzhan Sapiyev – previous position not specified → Adviser to the President

Relieved:

· Yerzhan Ashikbayev – Ambassador to the U.S.

· Yerlan Alimbayev – Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva

· Yerzhan Kazykhan – Assistant to the President (International Affairs)

· Zulfiya Suleimenova – Presidential Advisor (International Environmental Cooperation)

· Kunsulu Zakarya – Adviser to the President (Science and Innovations)

· Yernar Basspayev – Adviser to the President

· Kanat Sharlapaev – Assistant to the President (Economic Affairs)

· Tamara Duissenova – Assistant to the President

3. Kazakhstan’s middle-power diplomacy: Rethinking global governance

As the global order undergoes systemic transformation, the role of so-called middle powers—states that fall between great powers and smaller nations—is gaining renewed significance. According to Amirlan Nurgazin, Research Fellow at the Center for Empirical Social Research (CESaR) at MNU, such states are increasingly positioned to influence reforms in international institutions and balance the interests of the world’s leading powers.

4. Kazakhstan launches Evo stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan has officially launched its first national stablecoin, Evo, which is pegged to the tenge and operates on the Solana blockchain network with the involvement of Mastercard.

5. UNESCO to decide on Mangistau Underground Mosques in July 2026

In July 2026, UNESCO is set to make a decision on inscription of the Mangistau Underground Mosques on the World Heritage List.

6. Update: Jackie Chan in Almaty for new film

World-renowned actor Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie. The actor also shared a post on his social media about his visit to Almaty.

7. 100th anniversary of Nurgissa Tlendiyev celebrated in Paris with grand Kazakh music concert

On Wednesday, UNESCO’s Paris Headquarters hosted a festive concert titled Melodies of the Century: Tribute to Tlendiyev, honoring the 100th anniversary of the renowned Kazakh musician, conductor, and composer Nurgissa Tlendiyev.

8. Legendary yokozuna Hakuho Sho holds masterclass in Astana

Astana became the stage for a unique event: the 69th yokozuna, sumo legend Hakuho Sho, met with Kazakhstani fans and conducted a masterclass.

9. Backstreet Boys in Astana: millennial nostalgia, powerful voices, and a light show

Familiar voices of the 1990s rang out at Astana Arena as the Backstreet Boys gathered 12,000 fans from 45 countries, giving the Kazakh capital an evening of nostalgia and bright emotions. The event was flawlessly organized, and the crowd, mostly in their 30s, showed they knew how to create an atmosphere even before the band took the stage.

10. Roblox’s green phenomenon: What “Grow a Garden” reveals about kids today

When people first hear about Roblox, many think of it as a quirky game with blocky characters — a cousin of Minecraft that children play on their phones or laptops. It is not a single game but a vast platform, a library of experiences created by players themselves. This article looks inside that world to understand the hype now capturing the attention of millions of children.

