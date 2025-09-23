Legendary yokozuna Hakuho Sho holds masterclass in Astana

Before the event began, a promo video dedicated to the celebrated athlete was shown on the big screen. Then Hakuhō himself addressed the audience, sharing his journey in sport and expressing gratitude for the warm welcome in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Kazinform

Hakuhō Shō (real name — Davaajargal Mönkhbayar) was born in Mongolia in 1985. He moved to Japan as a teenager, arriving without knowledge of the language and weighing only 62 kilograms — a weight considered insufficient for sumo. Through determination and relentless training, he managed to break into professional sport.

In 2007, he was awarded the title of yokozuna — the highest rank in sumo — becoming only the fourth foreigner in history to receive this honor. His career achievements are legendary: 45 victories at “honbasho” tournaments, over a thousand bouts won, and the reputation of being the most successful rikishi in sumo history. In 2021, Hakuhō retired, remaining a symbol of an entire era.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Kazinform

Welcoming remarks were also delivered by Dorzh Bayarkhuu, Ambassador of Mongolia to Kazakhstan, and Yasumasa Iijima, Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan. They emphasized that such events strengthen cultural ties and open new opportunities for sports cooperation.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Kazinform

“I am glad to see so many people interested in our traditional sport — sumo. Japan and Kazakhstan are friends. We share the same spirit,” noted the Ambassador of Japan.

As a gesture of respect, Hakuhō presented the diplomats with a calligraphic inscription written by his own hand.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Kazinform

The organizers of the masterclass shared their vision for the future:

“Our goal is to hold the World Sumo Grand Slam. The main mission of the project is to promote sumo around the world and present it as a sport built on respect, tradition, and strength of spirit. Today, sumo is not yet part of the Olympic program, but we believe that one day it will gain recognition. For us, this is not just a competition, but a way to share with people the unique spirit of this art and its cultural significance.”

According to them, the Grand Slam tournament in 2027 is expected to attract about 1,600 athletes from around the globe, and they hope Kazakhstani representatives will be among the participants.

After the official part, eight volunteers stepped onto the dohyo. Under the guidance of the great champion, they went through warm-ups and learned the basics of sumo. Hakuhō demonstrated his excellent physical shape, especially when he performed the splits.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Kazinform

The masterclass concluded with each participant having the opportunity to spar with the yokozuna. Everyone without exception took part in the bouts.

At the end, everyone who wished had the chance to take a photo with the legend.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Kazinform

