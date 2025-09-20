Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Religious leaders adopt Astana Peace Declaration – 2025

Maulen Ashimbayev, the Head of the Congress Secretariat and the Kazakh Senate Speaker, noted that all meetings held during the forum helped establish the shared objective of religions: to build a harmonious and prosperous world by strengthening mutual respect and trust.

2. President Tokayev hands over state awards to 2025 World Boxing Championships winners

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in an official award ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the World Boxing Championships held in Liverpool, where Kazakhstan topped the medal table among 68 participating nations.

3. Highlights from leaders’ speeches at Astana Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions

At the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, prominent religious and international figures shared their vision of dialogue, peace, and cooperation. Read in our report the key messages from the Congress

4. Religion must stand against extremism and foster peace: Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of Muslim World League

In an interview with a Kazinform News Agency’s correspondent, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa shared his views on the significance of interfaith dialogue, the role of religious leaders in addressing global challenges, and the unique contribution of Kazakhstan’s initiative in promoting peace and understanding among different faiths.

5. Kazakh capital unveils Peace and Accord Park

Delegates of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions attend the solemn ceremony. The basic concept of the project is the Tree of Life. Its dome is a celestial tent that unites all countries and peoples. Its four entrances, facing East, West, South, and North, symbolize equality and openness. An oak tree stands at the center.

6. UN Resident Coordinator on Kazakhstan’s green transition, climate action, and SDG progress

In an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency, UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa spoke about the priorities of her mandate, the importance of environmental cooperation in Central Asia, and the country’s progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

7. Dimash Qudaibergen's international project filming starts in Mangistau

Renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen and contestants of the music project "Voice Beyond Horizon" have arrived in Aktau from the Turkistan region. Their performances will be filmed at the stunning shores of the Caspian Sea and the Bozzhyra Gorge - one of Kazakhstan's most breathtaking locations.

8. The whole world is one family: Interview with Mr. Samir Somaiya, Chairman of Hinduism

In an interview with Kazinform News Agency’s correspondent, he shared his views on the role of religion in today’s world, the uniqueness of the Kazakhstani forum, and his personal sources of spiritual inspiration.

9. Backstreet Boys land in Almaty

The first concert will take place on September 19 at Almaty’s Central Stadium, followed by a performance on September 21 at Astana Arena.

10. Kairat goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza enters list of youngest goalkeepers in Champions League history

UEFA’s official website has included 18-year-old Kairat Almaty goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza in the list of the youngest goalkeepers in the history of the UEFA Champions League. According to UEFA, Kalmurza is the third-youngest goalkeeper in the tournament’s history.

