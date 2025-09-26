Murat Nurtleu appointed Assistant to President of Kazakhstan

"By the Decree of the Head of State, Murat Nurtleu has been appointed Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Investment and Trade Cooperation, having been relieved of his previous position," the statement reads.

Before the appointment, Murat Nurtleu held the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazinform earlier reported that Yerlan Alimbayev was relieved of his post as Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland.