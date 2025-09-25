100th anniversary of Nurgissa Tlendiyev celebrated in Paris with grand Kazakh music concert

UNESCO’s General Conference officially included the 100th anniversary in its list of commemorative dates for 2024–2025, recognizing Tlendiyev’s exceptional contribution to the cultural heritage not only of Kazakhstan but of all humanity.

Photo credit: The Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO

Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva, ambassadors and diplomats of UNESCO member states, representatives of the Secretariat, and Kazakhstanis staying in France attended the event.

Photo credit: The Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO

The concert was organized by the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry and the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO.

Photo credit: The Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO

Addressing those present, the Kazakh Minister said today’s event is vivid evidence of mutual understanding and close partnership between Kazakhstan and UNESCO.

The recognition of Kazakh music and art within UNESCO is a great honor for our country. Today’s concert holds special significance, as music knows no borders — it erases distances between nations and brings hearts closer together. The works of Nurgissa Tlendiyev not only reflect the spiritual world of the Kazakh people but also celebrate universal human values, standing as masterpieces of art,” said Aida Balayeva.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Askar Abdrakhmanov, emphasized that Nurgissa Tlendiyev succeeded in blending ancient sounds with modern forms, creating a unique musical language that is both deeply rooted in tradition and forward-looking.

It is worth reminding a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh composer Nurgissa Tlendiyev took place at the Helikon-Opera Theatre in Moscow.