Adviser to Kazakh President on Science and Innovations relieved of her duties

Born in the town of Karsakpay, Ulytau region on July 2, 1967, is a graduate of the Aktobe Pedagogical Institute. She received training and completed internships at K-Water in South Korea and the Venice International University in Italy.

She started her career in 1989 at the Ospanov West Kazakhstan State Medical University.

Kunsulu Zakarya is the laureate of the Al-Farabi Science and Technology State Prize, member of the Academy of Natural Sciences, member-correspondent of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, and developer of Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in (QazVac) vaccine.

To note, she has led the management, coordination, monitoring, and control of 10 scientific and technical programs in biotechnology, biosecurity, and microbiology, including over 200 scientific projects, of which 22 are international.

As written before, the Head of State appointed Kunsulu Zakariya as the Advisor to the Kazakh President on Innovations and Science last February.