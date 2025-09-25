Tamara Duissenova relieved of her duties as Assistant to President

Born in Chimkent region, the KazSSR, in 1965, Duissenova graduated from the Tashkent Institute of National Economy.

She first took up a position in the Kazakh government as the Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population in 2002 to serve four years. In 2006, she was appointed as the deputy governor of South Kazakhstan region.

In the space of a year from 2013 to 2014, she acted as the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan. After that she headed the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development for four years and returned to the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan in 2017.

In 2018 she was appointed as the Secretary of the Nur Otan Party and a year later she became an external advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2020/22, Duissenova served as an assistant to the President of Kazakhstan – headed the department for monitoring the consideration of appeals in the Administration of the Kazakh President.

In April, 2022 she was reappointed as the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. Duissenova was designated as the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population in June 2023.

On September 2, 2023, Tamara Duissenova was named as the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

As written before, Tamara Duissenova was appointed as Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan in February this year.