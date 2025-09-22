Backstreet Boys in Astana: millennial nostalgia, powerful voices, and a light show

The night opened with DoMiNo, celebrating its 20th anniversary by performing five songs, including the iconic “Kapelka Yada” (Drop of Poison). Next came ALEM, a member of the Kazakh boy band Ninety One, who impressed the audience with his powerful vocals and three songs that set the emotional tone.

After the warm-up, the arena fell into an hour of anticipation. To bridge the gap, the audience was shown an AI-generated video, after which fans entertained themselves by launching a stadium-wide wave. “Millennials know how to entertain themselves,” joked the crowd as waves of light and energy rolled across the stands.

Photo: Ralina Jakisheva / Kazinform

At exactly 21:05, the Backstreet Boys appeared on stage. The show began with lesser-known tracks like “As Long As You Love Me” and “Get Down (You’re the One for Me),” before shifting into golden hits such as “I Want It That Way,” “Unbreakable,” and “The One.” A highlight of the night was “We’ve Got It Goin’ On,” the group’s debut single released in 1995. Each performance was accompanied by a carefully staged light show.

Brian Littrell, despite ongoing vocal cord issues, sang to the edge of his abilities. About an hour after the concert began, his hoarseness became noticeable. AJ McLean electrified the crowd with a rap part that drew thunderous applause.

The evening closed with the anthem “Everybody.” Hundreds of drones lit up the sky above the arena, forming shapes and leaving fans with a powerful finale that proved the ’90s legends can still set stadiums alight.

Photo: Arailym Temirgaliyeva / Kazinform

Photo: Arailym Temirgaliyeva / Kazinform

Earlier, Backstreet Boys performed their first concert at Almaty’s Central Stadium on September 19.