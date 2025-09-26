EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh Ambassador to U.S. relieved of post

    10:15, 26 September 2025

    Kazakhstan Ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev has been relieved of his post, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service

    Yerzhan Ashikbayev
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    "By the Decree of the Head of State, Yerzhan Ashikbayev has been relieved of his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United States of America," the statement reads.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that Yermek Kosherbayev was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Appointments, dismissals Akorda Presidential Residence Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All