Kazakh Ambassador to U.S. relieved of post
10:15, 26 September 2025
Kazakhstan Ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev has been relieved of his post, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service
"By the Decree of the Head of State, Yerzhan Ashikbayev has been relieved of his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United States of America," the statement reads.
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Yermek Kosherbayev was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.