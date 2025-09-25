Update: Jackie Chan in Almaty for new film

A Kazakh media company's page reported a working meeting with the world cinema legend — actor, screenwriter, director, and producer Jackie Chan, at the office of Salem Entertainment.

"We've begun implementing a major joint project. During his stay in Almaty, the actor and our team selected locations for the upcoming film, most of which will be shot in Kazakhstan. We'll keep the details under wraps for now. But believe me, something spectacular awaits you," the media company's post reads.

The actor also shared a post on his social media about his visit to Almaty.

"Went location scouting in Almaty. Thanks to Salem Entertainment for your wonderful hospitality," he says in the post.

As previously reported, news of Jackie Chan's arrival in Almaty, Kazakhstan, surfaced on social media.