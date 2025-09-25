Kanat Sharlapaev relieved of his duties

Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Akorda press service.

Born in 1981, Sharlapaev is a graduate of the Saratov Socio-Economic University and Cranfield School of Management, Great Britain. He started his professional career in the banking sector back in 2003.

In 2023, Sharlapaev was appointed to the post of Minister of Industry and construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the same year, he was elected a member of the Board of Directors of the Baiterek National Management Holding.

In February, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to appoint Kanat Sharlapaev as the Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan on Economic Affairs.