EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kanat Sharlapaev relieved of his duties

    17:11, 25 September 2025

    The Head of State decreed to relieve Kanat Sharlapaev of his duties as the Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan on Economic Affairs.

    Kanat Sharlapaev relieved of his duties
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Akorda press service.

    Born in 1981, Sharlapaev is a graduate of the Saratov Socio-Economic University and Cranfield School of Management, Great Britain. He started his professional career in the banking sector back in 2003.

    In 2023, Sharlapaev was appointed to the post of Minister of Industry and construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the same year, he was elected a member of the Board of Directors of the Baiterek National Management Holding.

    In February, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to appoint Kanat Sharlapaev as the Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan on Economic Affairs. 

    Appointments, dismissals Economy President of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All