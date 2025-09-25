Zulfiya Suleimenova relieved of Presidential Advisor duties

By the Head of State's order, Zulfiya Suleimenova has been relieved of her duties as Advisor to the President – Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Environmental Cooperation.

Education

L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University: Bachelor's and master's degrees in International Relations.

National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, Japan: Security and International Studies Program.

She is a member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve (2019).

Professional Experience

Deputy Director, Department of Climate Policy and Green Technologies of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Consultant at divisions for the Environment and Development, Energy, and Macroeconomic Policy and Development Financing of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Bangkok, Thailand), as well as UN Development Programme offices in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Researcher at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazISS).

Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From September 21, 2023, she held the position of Advisor to the President – Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Environmental Cooperation.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that the Adviser to the Kazakh President on Science and Innovations was relieved of her duties.