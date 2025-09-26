EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Yerlan Alimbayev removed from post as Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva

    09:15, 26 September 2025

    The Akorda press service announced this, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Yerlan Alimbayev
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    "By the Decree of the Head of State, Yerlan Alimbayev has been relieved of his post as Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland," the statement reads.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that Yerzhan Kazykhan was relieved of his post as Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Affairs.

    Appointments, dismissals UN Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All