Yerlan Alimbayev removed from post as Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva
09:15, 26 September 2025
The Akorda press service announced this, Kazinform News Agency reports.
"By the Decree of the Head of State, Yerlan Alimbayev has been relieved of his post as Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland," the statement reads.
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Yerzhan Kazykhan was relieved of his post as Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Affairs.