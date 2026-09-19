Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. U.S. President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on upcoming 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ahead of Kazakhstan’s 35th Independence anniversary, marked on December 16. Trump said he highly valued the Expanded Strategic Partnership and looked forward to further strengthening bilateral relations.

2. Elena Rybakina wins US Open, earns USD 5.5 mln in prize money

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to claim her first US Open title and $5.5 million in prize money. The victory marked her third Grand Slam triumph and lifted her to World No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings.

3. President Tokayev invites Indian Prime Minister to visit Kazakhstan

During the BRICS Summit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed cooperation in energy, digitalization, education, tourism, high technologies and creative industries. Tokayev supported negotiations on an EAEU-India free trade agreement and invited Modi to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

4. President Tokayev suggests BRICS Plus Artificial Intelligence Partnership

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed launching a BRICS+ AI Partnership to unite national AI centers, expand access to laboratories and scientific projects, and develop multilingual solutions. He also urged BRICS members and partners to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the UN.

5. Astana hosts world’s largest AI film competition

The Astana AI Film Festival received 8,067 submissions, making it the world’s largest international competition for AI-created films. Kazakhstan ranked second with 829 entries, while the festival offers a $1 million prize pool and a separate $1 million investment fund for promising AI teams.

6. Public Reception Office opens at Qurultay

The Qurultay will open a public reception office to facilitate direct dialogue between deputies and citizens and ensure careful consideration of their appeals and proposals. Appointments can be arranged online, through written or verbal requests, or by visiting the office in person.

7. Kazakhstan and South Korea sign commercial deals worth $19 billion

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung during his state visit to South Korea, focusing on investment, energy, urban development and cultural ties. Tokayev announced that commercial agreements worth $19 billion had been signed during the visit, including projects involving Alatau City.

8. Kazakhstan showcases nuclear energy achievements at IAEA Conference

Kazakhstan opened its national stand at the 70th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, presenting its achievements in nuclear energy, science and the nuclear fuel cycle. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi praised the partnership and reaffirmed the agency’s readiness to support Kazakhstan’s nuclear-sector priorities.

9. UEFA Super Cup 2028 set to be held in Astana

Astana will host the UEFA Super Cup for the first time in 2028, bringing together the Champions League and Europa League winners. The match will be held at Astana Arena, which will undergo infrastructure upgrades to meet UEFA standards.

10. President Tokayev proposes establishing Central Asia – Korea Advanced Technology Centre

Addressing the First Korea-Central Asia Summit in Seoul, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed establishing a Central Asia-Korea Advanced Technology Centre at Alem.ai in Astana. He also called for a joint food industry cluster combining Kazakhstan’s agricultural resources with South Korea’s advanced technologies, while emphasizing that stronger regional connectivity could unlock Central Asia’s economic potential.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.