President Tokayev invites Indian Prime Minister to visit Kazakhstan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Modi on the successful hosting of the BRICS Summit, praising its flawless organization.

He highlighted India’s leading role in the global economy, its achievements in science and technology, and its high international standing.

“Under your wise and strong leadership, the country is confidently moving along the path of progress and sustainable development,” Tokayev said.

President Tokayev noted that Kazakh-Indian relations are developing dynamically across a wide range of areas.

He highlighted India’s leading role in the global economy, its achievements in science and technology, and its high international standing.

“Under your wise and strong leadership, the country is confidently moving along the path of progress and sustainable development,” Tokayev said.

President Tokayev noted that Kazakh-Indian relations are developing dynamically across a wide range of areas.

He said around 600 Indian companies are currently operating in Kazakhstan.

In 2025, about 150,000 Indian citizens visited Kazakhstan, and many Indian students are studying in the country.

The two nations also cooperate productively within international organizations.

In his turn, Prime Minister Modi thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for participating in the BRICS Summit and praised his inspiring speech filled with relevant initiatives.

He emphasized the importance of friendly and trusting relations with Kazakhstan.

The leaders discussed cooperation in energy, digitalization, education, and tourism.

Modi noted the potential for collaboration in high technologies and creative industries, suggesting interaction between Astana Hub and Cyberabad ecosystems.

He invited Kazakh representatives, especially youth, to take part in the WAVES Creative Industries Summit in Mumbai next year.

The leaders also considered prospects for cooperation between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan, as EAEU Chair, supports negotiations on a free trade agreement between the EAEU and India.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Tokayev invited Prime Minister Modi to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Outreach/BRICS Plus plenary session, themed Strengthening Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Stability.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed.