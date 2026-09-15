Kazakhstan and South Korea sign commercial deals worth $19 billion

Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to Lee Jae‑myung for the invitation to visit Seoul, noting that the Republic of Korea is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

“Our peoples have long been bound by strong ties of friendship and mutual understanding, as well as close cultural and humanitarian relations. There are no contradictions or disagreements between our countries. Our goal is a comprehensive development of bilateral relations. Today, a high‑level business forum was held with the participation of a large delegation of Kazakh business leaders. Promising projects are being implemented in various sectors, and our plans are quite ambitious. In particular, we discussed in detail the further development of the Alatau City project, which is of great importance to us. Provisions regarding the status of this city have been included in the Constitution. Korean companies will be provided with full legal guarantees. More than 120,000 ethnic Koreans live in Kazakhstan, and they are active members of our society,” the Kazakh President said.

Tokayev also spoke about Korean General Hong Beom‑do.

“I am well acquainted with the history of General Hong Beom‑do. He is a true hero and patriot. It can be said with full confidence that preserving his memory is a manifestation of mutual wisdom. Even after more than a century, the Korean people have not forgotten their general. By honoring his memory and returning his remains to his homeland, we fulfilled our civic duty,” Tokayev noted.

The President praised the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries.

“During this visit, commercial agreements worth $19 billion were signed. We are satisfied with our work with Korean investors and ready to continue cooperation. There are good plans for the construction of hotels, an oil refinery and urban development. Particular attention is paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties,” the Head of State said.

President Lee Jae‑myung warmly welcomed Tokayev, emphasizing the special significance of his visit to Seoul.

“We are thankful to you for your decision to return the remains of General Hong Beom‑do, who played a special role in Korea’s history and in protecting the Korean people during difficult times. Korean citizens were warmly received in Kazakhstan, and we are deeply grateful to you and the Kazakh people for that,” Lee said.

Both leaders reaffirmed their readiness to work together on a long‑term basis and to provide mutual comprehensive support when needed.

Following the meeting, the presidents confirmed their determination to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea.

Earlier, an official welcome ceremony for Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, took place at the residence of South Korea's President.