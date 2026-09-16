UEFA Super Cup 2028 set to be held in Astana
02:35, 16 September 2026
Astana will host the UEFA Super Cup for the first time in 2028 after the UEFA Executive Committee confirmed the Kazakh capital’s right to stage the match, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The match will be played at the reconstructed Astana Arena, with the Champions League and Europa League winners competing for the title.
The decision is seen as a breakthrough for Kazakhstan’s sports diplomacy and follows years of partnership between the Kazakhstan Football Federation and UEFA.
The stadium will undergo a planned infrastructure upgrade to meet UEFA’s strict standards ahead of the event.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Kairat lost 3-0 to Belgian Anderlecht in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs.