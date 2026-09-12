Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Tokayev signs decree defining powers of Kazakhstan’s Vice President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree authorizing the Vice President to develop strategic domestic and foreign policy initiatives and represent the President in dealings with state bodies and international organizations. The Vice President will also oversee key advisory bodies and coordinate several presidential commissions.

2. Kazakhstan approves 700 MW power plant project in Kurchatov

The Kazakh Government approved an agreement to build a 700 MW coal-fired power plant in Kurchatov for 881 billion tenge. Scheduled for full commissioning by 2032, the facility will generate up to 5 billion kWh annually, support major scientific facilities, and create around 4,400 jobs.

3. S&P improves assessment of Kazakhstan’s banking sector

S&P Global Ratings upgraded Kazakhstan’s banking industry risk assessment from Group 7 to Group 6 and revised its economic risk outlook from stable to positive. The agency cited stronger financial supervision, improved transparency, tighter capital requirements, and the banking sector’s resilience to geopolitical and macroeconomic risks.

4. Italian PM Meloni thanks Tokayev for sincere friendship

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his friendship and praised his strategic vision. She said the two countries are expanding cooperation in energy, critical minerals, and higher education to promote mutual growth and prosperity.

5. Kazakhstan declared winner in World Nomad Games medal standings

The World Nomad Games Organizing Committee declared Kazakhstan the overall medal standings winner after separately counting three Kazakh athletes’ medals. Kyrgyz officials congratulated Kazakhstan and said the Games reflected fair competition, mutual respect, and unity between the two nations.

6. Kazakhstan digitizes over 23,000 water facilities under new national system

Kazakhstan has launched a nationwide digital system integrating data on water resources, infrastructure, and users to improve decision-making and water security. More than 23,000 water bodies have been digitized, while over 29,000 electronic water-supply agreements have been signed with farmers this year.

7. Kazakhstan plans to expand Starlink internet to 124 passenger trains

Kazakhstan has equipped 59 trains operating across 31 routes with Starlink internet and plans to expand the service to 124 trains by late September. Passengers will receive a free basic package for messaging, with connection speeds reaching up to 100 Mbps.

8. Kazakhstan and U.S. discuss ways to strengthen enhanced strategic partnership

Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and US Ambassador Julie Stufft discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation. They also reviewed preparations for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s participation in the G20 Summit in Miami and upcoming high-level meetings.

9. Rybakina reaches world No. 1, making history for Kazakhstan

Elena Rybakina rose to the top of the live WTA rankings after reaching the 2026 US Open semifinals. The two-time Grand Slam champion became the first Kazakh tennis player, male or female, to reach world No. 1 in singles.

10. Wild horses once lost to Kazakhstan are having foals on its steppe

Two Przewalski’s horse foals have been born in Kazakhstan following the species’ return to its historical range after 200 years. The births mark a milestone in a reintroduction program aimed at establishing a self-sustaining wild population in Central Kazakhstan.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.