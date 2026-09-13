Elena Rybakina wins US Open, earns USD 5.5 mln in prize money

In the first set, Elena Rybakina won 6–4. In the second set, Sabalenka fought back, 7–5.

In the final set, Rybakina sealed the victory 6–2.

Photo credit: KTF

Their clash lasted for 2 hours 23 minutes.

Elena Rybakina hit 10 aces, committed 3 double faults, and converted 3 of 12 break points.

Notably, this is Elena Rybakina’s first US Open title, her third Grand Slam victory, following Wimbledon 2022 and the Australian Open 2026.

With this win, she officially rises to World No. 1 in the WTA Singles Rankings.