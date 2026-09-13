Elena Rybakina wins US Open, earns USD 5.5 mln in prize money
07:00, 13 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s tennis star Elena Rybakina has made history by winning the US Open 2026, defeating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the final and securing 5.5 million US dollars in prize money, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the first set, Elena Rybakina won 6–4. In the second set, Sabalenka fought back, 7–5.
In the final set, Rybakina sealed the victory 6–2.
Their clash lasted for 2 hours 23 minutes.
Elena Rybakina hit 10 aces, committed 3 double faults, and converted 3 of 12 break points.
Notably, this is Elena Rybakina’s first US Open title, her third Grand Slam victory, following Wimbledon 2022 and the Australian Open 2026.
With this win, she officially rises to World No. 1 in the WTA Singles Rankings.