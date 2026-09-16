President Tokayev proposes establishing Central Asia – Korea Advanced Technology Centre

He noted that Kazakhstan is taking active steps to advance in this field.

“In our country, a dedicated ministry has been established, the Alem.ai International Centre has been launched, and two supercomputers have been put into operation. This year has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan, giving strong momentum to the development of this sector. We are implementing a number of flagship initiatives, including the construction of a Data Centre Valley with a capacity of one gigawatt. We are also strengthening our human capital and research capacity. The country’s first specialized university, Qazaq AI Research University, has begun its work. To take our technological partnership to a qualitatively new level, we propose establishing a Central Asia – Korea Advanced Technology Centre, potentially based at Alem.ai in Astana,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Photo credit: Akorda

A separate part of the President’s speech focused on agriculture. The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan harvested a record grain crop of approximately 27 million tonnes last year.

“Agricultural products are exported to more than 70 countries worldwide, reaching 7 billion in value. Kazakhstan possesses extensive land resources, while Korea is a recognized leader in highly efficient and technology-driven agriculture. We propose combining our competitive advantages and establishing a joint food industry cluster focused on production, deep processing and exports to international markets. Kazakhstan offers Korean companies not merely a sizeable market, but broad opportunities to locate production facilities, introduce technologies and gain access to the markets of the Eurasian continent. This will open up new prospects for Korean businesses and generate a genuine multiplier effect for the entire region,” the President of Kazakhstan said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the economic success of Central Asia is inseparable from the sustainable development of each of its countries.

“Strengthening connectivity across Central Asia will enable us to fully unlock its combined economic potential, create new opportunities for international business and provide additional momentum to the implementation of large-scale joint projects. I am confident that deepening cooperation with the Republic of Korea, one of the world’s leading technological and economic powers, will help accelerate the achievement of these goals,” the Head of State concluded.

Photo credit: Akorda

The event was also addressed by President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.