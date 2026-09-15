Kazakhstan showcases nuclear energy achievements at IAEA Conference

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Gumar Sergazin, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency, participated in the opening ceremony.

In his remarks, Gumar Sergazin emphasized a high level of the Kazakhstan-IAEA partnership and thanked Rafael Grossi for his consistent support of the development of the country's nuclear sector.

"The cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA continues to expand, becoming increasingly practical and substantive year-by-year," Sergazin noted.

He also underscored the results of Rafael Grossi’s visit to Kazakhstan in May of this year, which gave fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation. During the visit, a Roadmap for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA for 2026-2036 was signed, encompassing nuclear energy, nuclear and radiation safety, science and education, nuclear medicine, and personnel training issues.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency

Speaking at the opening ceremony, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi highly appreciated the level of interaction between Kazakhstan and the IAEA and noted the consistent development of cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s strong potential in the nuclear sector and noted the IAEA’s readiness to continue supporting the country in advancing its priorities, including nuclear energy development, strengthening safety, applying nuclear technologies, fostering scientific progress, and training personnel.

The national stand showcases four leading organizations of Kazakhstan’s nuclear sector: NAC Kazatomprom JSC, Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants LLP, the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Institute of Nuclear Physics.

The exhibition highlights Kazakhstan’s achievements and expertise in the nuclear fuel cycle, nuclear energy, and nuclear science and technology. The national stand also serves as a platform for establishing new business and scientific contacts, fostering international cooperation, and discussing prospects for joint projects, research, and investment.

The participation of the IAEA Director General in the opening of the national stand became a continuation of the dialogue between Kazakhstan and the Agency and reaffirmed the high level of their partnership.

The 70th session of the IAEA General Conference is taking place in Vienna from September 14 to 18, 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi highly praised Kazakhstan's unwavering commitment to strengthening global nuclear security and the non-proliferation regime at a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana in late May.