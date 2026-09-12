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    U.S. President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on upcoming 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

    23:04, 12 September 2026

    U.S. President Donald Trump has sent congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ahead of the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Trump congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on upcoming 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As you observe the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, I send my best wishes for a wonderful celebration, the telegram reads.

    Trump congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on upcoming 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence
    Photo credit: Akorda

    He said he greatly values the Expanded Strategic Partnership between the two countries and looks forward to further developing the great relations established between him and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during both of his presidential terms.

    The 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence will be marked on December 16, 2026. Kazakhstan declared its independence on December 16, 1991.

    Earlier, the Head of State held talks with Sergio Gor, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan USA Donald Trump Kazakhstan and USA Foreign policy Independence day
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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