President Tokayev suggests BRICS Plus Artificial Intelligence Partnership

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that AI is already transforming economies, societies, and the global balance of power.

“By combining the technological capabilities of leading emerging economies with their scale, BRICS can unlock new opportunities for innovation, investment, and sustainable growth. Kazakhstan views AI as a strategic priority and is ready to leverage its advanced computing infrastructure, as well as UN national and digital centers, to expand effective cooperation in the BRICS+ format. As a concrete step, I propose launching a BRICS+ AI Partnership to unite national AI centers, provide access to laboratories and scientific projects, and develop multilingual solutions,” he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted the importance of water management.

He noted that global water governance remains fragmented.

He reminded Kazakhstan has proposed establishing an International Water Organization as a UN specialized agency to improve coordination and strengthen interstate cooperation.

He invited BRICS members and partners to join international consultations initiated by Kazakhstan.

In closing, President Tokayev warned that multipolarity without effective multilateralism risks making the current era of “Great Fragmentation” even more dangerous.

He highlighted Kazakhstan supports a multipolar world based on sovereign equality, balance of interests, and shared responsibility.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the New Delhi Summit will advance this vision through practical cooperation and joint progress.

It was reported earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Outreach/BRICS Plus plenary session, themed Strengthening Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Stability.