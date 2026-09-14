Public Reception Office opens at Qurultay

According to the Qurultay Deputy Chairperson Dinara Zakiyeva, the public reception office will serve as a platform for direct dialogue with citizens and ensure a careful consideration of their appeals and proposals.

The schedule of the meetings has been coordinated with all factions and committees and is posted on the Qurultay’s official website.

Deputies Konstantin Avershin, Aizhan Aimaganova, and Sholpan Karinova have been tasked with coordinating the work of the public reception office.

Appointments with deputies can be scheduled via an online request on the website, through written or verbal inquiries, or by visiting the public reception office in person.

Earlier, deputies of the Qurultay approved the regulations, which define the procedure and timing of sessions of the new legislative body.