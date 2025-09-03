Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends reception hosted by Chinese President

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, the Head of State attended the military parade in Beijing.

Recall that on September 2, Beijing hosted the 8th meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council with the participation of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First Vice Premier of the State Council of China, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Ding Xuexiang.

In his remarks the Kazakh President said that China is a reliable neighbor, close friend and eternal strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President also stated that China invested 27 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan’s economy and throughput capacity of the China-Europe transit corridor via Kazakhstan will increase fivefold. He also outlined the priorities of cooperation with China in energy, and key projects of diversification of Kazakhstan economy. He also proposed China developing organic production and highlighted that Kazakhstan reckons on close cooperation with China in AI. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also called on for strengthening the Kazakh-Chinese business contacts in financial sector.

More than 70 documents worth over $15 billion were signed following the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council.

After then, the Head of State inaugurated the plant for the production of essential wind turbine components in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region via a videoconference. He also met Chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation Dai Houliang, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Huawei Technologies Co. LTD Liang Hua, China Energy Engineering Group Director General Ni Zhen, and General Director of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Shen Yanfeng.

Later, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing.