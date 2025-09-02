Kazakh President inaugurates plant for production of components for wind power plants in Zhambyl region

As part of his official visit to China, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Vice Premier of China and member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Ding Xuexiang, launched the first complex of the plant for the production of essential wind turbine components in Zhambyl region via videoconferencing.

The project is a collaboration between Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna and China’s SANY Renewable Energy. It is the first of its kind in Kazakhstan.

The production facility is situated in the Silk Road special economic zone in the city of Shu.

The project is purposed to ensure the construction of new renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan and contribute heavily to the development of the country’s green energy.

It was reported the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council, with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of China and member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, kicked off in Beijing.