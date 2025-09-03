Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends China’s parade marking 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II

Photo credit: Akorda

As written before, the largest military parade in the history of the People's Republic of China will take place on September 3 in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II.

Wu Zeke, deputy director of the Office of the Leading Group for the Military Parade and a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, said that the parade will showcase the new organizational structure of China’s armed forces, and for the first time will display certain types of land-, sea- and air-based strategic weapons, as well as hypersonic and precision strike systems, unmanned and counter-unmanned aerial vehicles.

The parade will feature 45 marching soldier units and will last approximately 70 minutes.

Apart from the Ground Troops, Navy, Air Force, and Missile Force, the parade will also feature four additional branches of the armed forces: the Aerospace Force, the Cyberspace Force, the Information Support Force and the Joint Logistics Support Force.

Recall that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO as well as the SCO Plus summit in Tianjin, China.

20 key documents signed following the 2025 SCO Summit in Tianjin.

On September 1, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Beijing as part of his visit to China.

Above 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars were signed following the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council kicked off in Beijing with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of China and member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

After then, the Head of State inaugurated the plant for the production of essential wind turbine components in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region via a videoconference. He also met Chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation Dai Houliang, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Huawei Technologies Co. LTD Liang Hua, China Energy Engineering Group Director General Ni Zhen, and General Director of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Shen Yanfeng.

Later, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing.