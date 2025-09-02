Head of State and AIIB President hold talks in Beijing

During the talks, the parties shared views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and AIIB.

The Head of State reminded of the previous meeting with the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Xi’an in May 2023. Since the relations embarked on a new level of cooperation, especially in the key sectors such as transport, energy and healthcare.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is ready to become a regional platform for expanding the Bank’s activities, in particular, in promoting projects on the development of green and intellectual technologies.

As of now, the AIIB has supported strategically important projects in Kazakhstan up to 2 billion US dollars, including the construction of a large wind farm in Zhambyl region, the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda road section and a hospital in Kokshetau.

