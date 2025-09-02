Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted CNPC is the long-standing strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the oil and gas sector.

He emphasized the high level of cooperation achieved for the years of cooperation and expressed interest in further promotion of joint large-scale projects of vital importance for the country’s energy sector. Special attention as paid to the development of strategic initiatives in hydrocarbon production and processing.

The President highlighted the importance of the modernization of the Shymkent refinery which capacity will reach 12 million tons and outlined prospects for the development of gas chemical facilities.

Besides, the sides debated the construction of the carbamide production plant in Aktobe region that will give an additional impetus to the development of the agro-industrial complex.

As written before, the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council kicked off in Beijing.

To note, above 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars were signed following the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council.