China-Europe transit via Kazakhstan to increase fivefold, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Addressing businessmen, the Head of State set priorities for further cooperation. The first is transport and logistics. Kazakhstan, as a close neighbor and reliable partner, fully supports and takes an active part in the development of the Road and Belt global initiative of the President of China. Kazakhstan accounts for 85% of all continental transportations between China and Europe. Thanks to the commissioning of the second tracks on the Dostyk-Moiynty railway section this year, the carrying capacity of the China-Europe transit corridor via Kazakhstan will increase fivefold.

He noted Kazakhstan also contributes to expanding the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Last year it handled 4.5 million tons of cargo that is 62% more compared to the previous year. It is planned to ship up to 10 million tons in the near future. Besides, it is planned to step up shipments via the Caspian ports of Aktau and Kuryk.

The Head of State emphasized the transport and transit potential of Kazakhstan reveals new opportunities for Chinese companies.

As earlier reported, China invested 27 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan’s economy. Over 6,000 enterprises with the participation of China’s capital, including giants such as CNPC, CITIC, SINOPEC, and HUAWEI, and medium-sized businesses, operate in Kazakhstan.