Kazakhstan suggests developing organic production

The Head of State called on Chinese partners to develop cooperation in organic and high-quality product manufacturing.

He said Kazakhstan ranks sixth globally in terms of arable land and pastures and ranks among the 10 largest grain exporters. Kazakhstan exports over 10 million tons of wheat and some 2 million tons of flour annually. He stressed that China’s market is of great interest to Kazakhstan.

He noted our country has all the resources and potential for annual export up to 2 million tons of grain to China. Kazakhstan is also interested in the development of joint processing productions. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the Dalian Group’s initiative to build a grain deep conversion enterprise in Akmola region and the Fufeng Group’s project on corn processing in Zhambyl region to export products from China to Europe.

Addressing those gathered, the Head of State invited them to collaborate in organic and high-quality livestock production.

As earlier reported, the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council kicked off in Beijing.