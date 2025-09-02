EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Energy China offers to build DC transmission lines between south and north of Kazakhstan

    13:26, 2 September 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received China Energy Engineering Group Director General Ni Zhen, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Energy China offers to build DC transmission lines between south and north of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The parties debated the key areas for cooperation, expressing interest in the development of joint projects.

    Issues concerning the modernization and expansion of the electrical grid, building a data center and development of the waste-to-energy project were on the agenda.

    As stated there, Energy China suggested building the direct current transmission lines between the south and north of Kazakhstan and also considers opportunities to develop renewable energy source projects.

    Notably, the Kazakh President inaugurated a plant for production of components for wind power plants in Zhambyl region.

    President of Kazakhstan Foreign policy China Kazakhstan Energy Construction Renewable energy sources (RES) Regions
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All