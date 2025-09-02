Energy China offers to build DC transmission lines between south and north of Kazakhstan

The parties debated the key areas for cooperation, expressing interest in the development of joint projects.

Issues concerning the modernization and expansion of the electrical grid, building a data center and development of the waste-to-energy project were on the agenda.

As stated there, Energy China suggested building the direct current transmission lines between the south and north of Kazakhstan and also considers opportunities to develop renewable energy source projects.

Notably, the Kazakh President inaugurated a plant for production of components for wind power plants in Zhambyl region.