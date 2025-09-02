China is eternal strategic partner of Kazakhstan, President Tokayev

Addressing those present, the Head of State noted China is a reliable neighbor, close friend and eternal strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

He said relying on unshakable values of the common history, good neighborliness and mutual understanding, Kazakhstan and China have built solid and dynamic business ties.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, as a global leader, China acts as a key partner of Kazakhstan across multiple areas, including trade, thanks to the initiative of President Xi Jinping. Last year, the trade between the two nations reached a record of 44 billion US dollars. He stressed the goal is to increase trade within the next five years since the nations have the necessary potential.

As written before, the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council kicked off in Beijing.