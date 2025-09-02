Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives CNNC Director General

The Head of State congratulated him on the 70th anniversary of China's nuclear industry, highlighting that this date reveals new horizons for further strengthening of dialogue in this sphere.

The President said cooperation in the nuclear industry was spotlighted and important agreements were made during his recent talks with President of China Xi Jinping.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence in the successful development of joint projects with CNNC, which has extensive experience and the latest technologies, as well as within the construction of the second nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

It was reported the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council, with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of China and member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, kicked off in Beijing.

To note, above 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars were signed following the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council.