Kazakhstan and China sign over 70 agreements worth USD 15 bln

The Kazakh President presented the country’s investment potential. Addressing those attending, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said China is a reliable neighbor, close friend and eternal strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Relying on unshakable values of the common history, good neighborliness and mutual understanding, Kazakhstan and China have built solid and dynamic business ties.

During the meeting, he noted China invested 27 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan’s economy. He said over 6,000 enterprises with the participation of China’s capital, including giants such as CNPC, CITIC, SINOPEC, and HUAWEI, and medium-sized businesses, operate in Kazakhstan.

The President emphasized the carrying capacity of the China-Europe transit corridor via Kazakhstan will increase fivefold.