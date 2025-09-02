President Tokayev attends inauguration ceremony of Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing

In his remarks, the Head of State noted that the inauguration of the Center is a remarkable event for the two nations' spiritual life.

"This is a historical event reflecting the true respect of the Kazakh people for the Chinese people. This is also a sign of China's friendly attitude towards Kazakhstan. First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to President Xi Jinping for the support of this initiative, as well as to the Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, Sun Yeli, the citizens of Kazakhstan and China who contributed to this event. It is gratifying that today’s ceremony is attended by my old Chinese friends, diplomats, Professor Liu Shiqin, with whom I studied in Beijing, as well as the representatives of intellectual community. The stronger cultural and humanitarian ties are, the stronger our friendship will be. Art and culture are the golden bridge uniting various nations," the President emphasized.

He said that last year a branch of the Beijing Language and Culture University was inaugurated in Astana. As part of the current visit of the Head of State to China, the second and third Luban Workshops were opened in Kazakhstan.

“Kazakh-Chinese relations continue to develop progressively today. We have entered the second “golden 30th anniversary” of bilateral cooperation. Top-level meetings and negotiations are successfully held annually. Mutual trade turnover is growing, having reached record 44 billion US dollars last year. We expect that the positive dynamics in mutual trade will be maintained this year. I would like to highlight fruitful relations in the investment sphere. China is Kazakhstan's largest trade and investment partner. We can say with confidence that our countries’ positions on international issues largely coincide. This once again proves that Kazakhstan and China are eternal strategic partners. This meets the national interests of our nations,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

Earlier the Head of State participated in the meeting of the Kazakhstan - China Business Council in Beijing.