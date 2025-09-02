Kazakh President hails signing of agreement between Samruk Kazyna and Huawei
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Directors at Huawei Technologies Co. LTD Liang Hua to discuss prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the latest technologies and digital solutions, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, the Head of State hailed the signing of a strategic agreement on implementing innovative telecommunication technologies and modernization of server infrastructure between Samruk Kazyna JSC and Huawei. The sides plan to develop joint digital transformation and sustainable development projects.
They also focused on the company’s educational initiatives in Kazakhstan to train personnel for IT technologies, AI and Big Data sectors.
As written before, the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council kicked off in Beijing.
To note, above 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars were signed following the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council.