Kazakh President hails signing of agreement between Samruk Kazyna and Huawei

During the meeting, the Head of State hailed the signing of a strategic agreement on implementing innovative telecommunication technologies and modernization of server infrastructure between Samruk Kazyna JSC and Huawei. The sides plan to develop joint digital transformation and sustainable development projects.

They also focused on the company’s educational initiatives in Kazakhstan to train personnel for IT technologies, AI and Big Data sectors.

As written before, the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council kicked off in Beijing.

To note, above 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars were signed following the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council.