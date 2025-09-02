Beijing Military Parade to commemorate 80th anniversary of WWII Victory

Wu Zeke, deputy director of the Office of the Leading Group for the Military Parade and a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, said that the parade will showcase the new organizational structure of China’s armed forces, and for the first time will display certain types of land-, sea- and air-based strategic weapons, as well as hypersonic and precision strike systems, unmanned and counter-unmanned aerial vehicles.

The parade will feature 45 marching soldier units and will last approximately 70 minutes.

Apart from the Ground Troops, Navy, Air Force, and Missile Force, the parade will also feature four additional branches of the armed forces: the Aerospace Force, the Cyberspace Force, the Information Support Force and the Joint Logistics Support Force.

On Wednesday, Beijing will host a large-scale parade, at which the People's Liberation Army of China will display its military equipment.

Since 1949, when the the People’s Republic of China was founded, military parades have been regularly staged on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The most recent parade was held on October 1, 2019, to mark the 70th anniversary of the PRC’s founding.