20 key documents signed following 2025 SCO Summit in Tianjin

During the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday, 20 documents have been signed, Akorda reports.

The key documents signed as follows:

· Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO;

· Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the adoption of documents following the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO:

Development Strategy of the SCO until 2035;

Cooperation program of the SCO member states in countering extremist ideology within the SCO space for 2026–2030;

Roadmap for the implementation of the SCO energy cooperation development strategy until 2030;

· Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on granting the Lao People’s Democratic Republic dialogue a partner status with the SCO

· Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on granting the SCO an observer status within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS);

· Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the SCO partner status;

· Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on declaring the city of Cholpon Ata, the Kyrgyz Republic, the tourist and cultural capital of the SCO for 2025–2026;

· Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the powers of the SCO Secretary-General to sign documents:

Protocol to the Agreement between the SCO and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the conditions of stay of the SCO Secretariat in the People’s Republic of China dated June 17, 2004;

Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Roscongress Fund;

· Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the approval of reports on the activities of the SCO over the past year:

Report of the SCO Secretary-General on the activities of the SCO over the past year;

Report of the Council of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure on the activities of the SCO RATS in 2024;

· Agreement among the SCO Member States on the SCO Anti-Drug Centre;

· Agreement among the SCO Member States on the Universal Centre for Countering Security Challenges and Threats of the SCO Member States;

· Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on the 80th Anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the establishment of the United Nations;

· Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on strengthening cooperation in the digital economy;

· Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on sustainable energy development;

· Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on cooperation in the field of green industry;

· Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on further deepening international cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence;

· Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on supporting the multilateral trading system;

· Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on effectively addressing and combating the global drug problem;

· Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on scientific, technical, and innovation cooperation;

· Statement of the Heads of Authorized Ministries and Agencies of the SCO member states on strengthening investment cooperation in the field of sustainable development;

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan proposes to found a SCO Water Research Center.