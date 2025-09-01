Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State

In his remarks, Tokayev expressed gratitude to Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping for hosting the summit and for the warm welcome in the historic city of Tianjin.

I congratulate you, Mr. Xi Jinping, on China’s successful chairmanship of the SCO. Kazakhstan highly values China’s consistent policy aimed at strengthening security, stability, economic cooperation, and cultural and humanitarian ties within the SCO framework. This summit is particularly significant as it takes place on the eve of two historic anniversaries: the 80th anniversary of China’s heroic victory over Japanese militarism and the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II. These milestones serve as a lasting reminder of the importance of unity and solidarity for the well-being of people worldwide, the need to preserve historical truth, and the duty to instill patriotism and genuine values in future generations, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President highlighted that the SCO has rightfully earned recognition as an effective and influential international organization.

Kazakhstan fully supports the SCO’s core goals: an equitable multipolar world order, security and stability, non-interference in internal affairs, recognition of sovereign development, fair international trade, and mutually beneficial investment cooperation. The Organization’s priorities serve the noble purpose of ensuring prosperity, security, and sustainable development for our peoples in the new technological era. Firmly committed to the SCO’s founding principles, Kazakhstan considers joint efforts against the ‘three evils’ - terrorism, separatism, and religious extremism – as highly relevant. We advocate for strengthening the ‘Shanghai Spirit,’ which embodies international solidarity in the name of global peace and security, stressed the Kazakh leader.

Earlier, it was reported the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit has officially opened at the Meijiang Conference Center in Tianjin, China.