Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Beijing

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, the Akorda press service said in a statement that tomorrow, on September 2, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to participate in a meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, as well as will hold a number of meetings with heads of major Chinese companies. The Kazakh leader is set to visit an opening ceremony of the Culture Center of Kazakhstan as well.

As previously reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO as well as the SCO Plus summit in Tianjin, China.