1. Advanced technologies to drive strategic partnership with Russia – Tokayev

Speaking at the AI Journey 2026 international conference in Moscow on November 26, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said cooperation in advanced technologies should become a key direction of the Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership. He noted that global AI spending may reach about $2.7 trillion this year, with more than $1.5 trillion going to digital infrastructure. The working visit opened with talks with President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on November 25.

2. President Tokayev approves new commission to overhaul public administration

The Head of State signed a decree on further improving the public administration system and approved the membership of the Commission for Reforming Public Administration. Chaired by Presidential Administration Chief Roman Sklyar, the commission will set reform priorities and review proposals for a Comprehensive Public Administration Reform Plan.

3.Three candidates per seat in Kazakhstan's Nov. 29 maslikhat elections

Voters will elect 3,447 deputies to 228 maslikhats in the snap local elections on Sunday. A total of 9,422 candidates are registered in single-member districts, while 1,160 run on 97 party lists, with competition highest in Turkistan region at up to five candidates per seat.

4. 93% of Kazakhstanis say country is heading in right direction - survey

The nationwide KazISS survey of 8,105 people, conducted from October 5 to November 5, found support was highest among young people aged 18 to 29, at 95.1%. Respondents in every age group named independence as one of their most important personal values.

5. Kazakhstan's trade surplus defies oil production decline

The country's trade surplus climbed 75.7% to $20.1 billion in January - September 2026, as exports rose 18.1% to $68.4 billion and imports grew 4% to $48.4 billion. The gain came despite an 8.3% drop in oil production linked to constraints at the Tengiz field and disruptions on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium route.

6. Baiterek Holding to allocate $17.5 billion in economic support for Kazakhstan in 2027

The national investment holding plans to provide 8 trillion tenge to manufacturing, infrastructure, agriculture and housing next year, including 1.17 trillion tenge in fixed capital investment. Its 2027 budget was approved at a Board of Directors meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

7. Kazakhstan's industrial output reaches 58.5 trillion tenge

Industrial production grew 3.5% year on year in January - October, rising in 16 of the country's 20 regions. Light industry led manufacturing with growth of about 59.5%, followed by pharmaceuticals at 50.9%, while mining declined 3.4%.

8. From the Great Steppe to the world stage: Astana Opera premieres 'Tomyris'

Astana Opera staged the world premiere of the national ballet on November 26 - 27 to mark the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. Set in the sixth century B.C., it is the theater's first full-length national ballet created entirely by its own team, with music by Khamit Shangaliyev and choreography by Sultanbek Gumar.

9. FIDE President Timur Turlov reveals Kazakhstan's bid to host world's biggest team chess event

In an interview with Qazinform, Turlov said Kazakhstan plans to bid to host the World Chess Olympiad, the largest team competition in the sport. He added that getting chess into the Olympic program is a top FIDE priority for the next four years.

10. Kazakhstan's Kurmangaliyev claims bronze in table tennis doubles at the World Youth Championships

Alan Kurmangaliyev won bronze in men's doubles at the 2026 ITTF World Youth Championships in Istanbul, partnering Iran's Benyamin Faraji. The pair lost 3-0 to a South Korean duo in the semifinals.

You can read last week's 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.