He also spoke about the ongoing World Chess Championship match in Geneva between two 20-year-old grandmasters, new broadcasting technologies, and efforts to include chess in the Olympic Games.

This is the first World Chess Championship match held under your leadership as FIDE President, with Kazakhstan serving as a co-organizer. How challenging was it to bring together diplomacy, business, and the international federation within such a tight timeframe to stage the biggest chess event of the year in Geneva? Have the opening days of the match met your expectations in terms of organization?

In fact, both the FIDE team and Kazakh diplomats working in Geneva have extensive experience in organizing international events of the highest level. This time, we managed to join forces and achieve excellent synergy. I would once again like to thank all our colleagues and, of course, our President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for whom Geneva holds a special place in his diplomatic career. He once headed the United Nations Office here.

The opening days have shown that everything has turned out extremely well. I think the venue was well chosen. The playing hall features a beautiful classical design, with natural materials and a distinctive library-like atmosphere that reflects the elite nature of chess. Most importantly, the venue provides comfortable conditions for the players.

The opening games have shown that we are in for a highly intense and hard-fought contest. As I noted at the opening ceremony, this matchup effectively renders all predictions and bets meaningless. Both grandmasters are incredibly talented and exceptionally well prepared. I think we have a fascinating match ahead of us, and its outcome is impossible to predict.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

For the first time in 140 years, two 20-year-old grandmasters are competing for the classical world chess title, and one of them, Javokhir Sindarov, represents our region, Central Asia. In your opinion, could Sindarov’s victory, or a final of this kind in general, trigger a new surge of interest in chess in Kazakhstan and neighboring countries?

This match in itself is a striking indication that chess is currently experiencing a genuine boom in Asia. As you have already mentioned, for the first time in history, two 20-year-old grandmasters are competing for the world title, and both represent the same continent. Moreover, this is the second consecutive World Chess Championship match between players from Asia. We are seeing the center of world chess gradually shift toward this part of the world, and in my view, this is an entirely natural process.

You know, interest in chess in our region has been growing rapidly for several years. Much of this growth is driven by the success of our athletes on the international stage. I think our national women’s team has done a great deal to popularize chess. Javokhir Sindarov’s participation naturally attracts considerable interest. For young people, he sets a powerful example of what can be achieved at the age of 20.

Photo credit: Yoav Nis / FIDE

You mentioned that artificial intelligence should make chess broadcasts more accessible to a wider audience. What new digital and AI-powered solutions is FIDE currently testing during the match between Gukesh and Sindarov to keep viewers engaged throughout classical games that last several hours?

I am convinced that artificial intelligence can fundamentally change the way people watch chess. Today, someone who is only beginning to familiarize themselves with the game may find it difficult to follow a game that lasts several hours and understand the grandmasters’ intentions. AI will make it possible to explain what is happening on the board in real time, using language that even viewers with very low chess ratings can understand.

Our team has already developed a new broadcasting format for the Geneva match, which could be called Broadcast 2.0. It includes several new features that make watching chess more interesting and engaging. This is a long-term project, and FIDE will continue to invest in its development. We plan to introduce the full version of the product in the second quarter of 2027.

In October, you proposed including chess in the Olympic program. Are substantive talks already underway with the International Olympic Committee (IOC)? What format could be considered, rapid, blitz, or esports chess, and which edition of the Olympic Games could realistically be targeted?

As I have said many times, including chess in the Olympic program is one of our main strategic priorities for the next four years. Conditions are now becoming quite favorable for this.

I have colleagues who are directly responsible for this area. One of them is Mohamed Al-Mudahka, Representative for International Relations, who has already done a great deal of work to strengthen ties with the Olympic movement. He was recently joined by Håkan Jalling, Special Representative for Olympic Games Inclusion. He has extensive experience working with Olympic organizations, and I expect that together they will help us make significant progress toward this goal.

I think it is premature to name specific competition formats or timelines. We are exploring possible options and understand that this is a fairly complex process. However, I am confident that chess has every reason to claim a place in the Olympic program, and we will continue to work steadily toward this goal.

During a recent meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussions focused on hosting major international competitions in Kazakhstan under the auspices of FIDE. Which world-class tournaments, a Grand Prix leg, the World Cup, or perhaps the next World Chess Championship match, could we see in Astana or Almaty over the next two years?

Looking back, Kazakhstan has hosted virtually all the largest and most prestigious chess competitions in recent years. Astana and Almaty have hosted world championships and other international tournaments of the highest level. Moreover, the geographical reach of these events is gradually expanding. For example, several years ago, Shymkent hosted a leg of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix.

We will certainly continue to hold major international tournaments in Kazakhstan. We have the necessary experience, infrastructure, and, most importantly, enormous interest in chess. However, when it comes to truly large-scale events, our main goal now is to bring the World Chess Olympiad to Kazakhstan. It is the largest team competition in world chess, and I believe Kazakhstan is fully prepared to host it at the highest level.

Photo credit: Yoav Nis / FIDE

You combine leadership of a major financial ecosystem with that of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation and now the International Chess Federation. How has your day-to-day involvement in Kazakhstani projects, such as Chess in Schools and support for our national teams, changed since your focus shifted toward FIDE’s global agenda?

You know, we have built a very strong professional team at the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. It includes our vice presidents, the executive directorate headed by Gulmira Dauletova, and the heads of regional federations who are actively working at the local level. We have established all the key processes and have a clear understanding of our objectives. Therefore, I have complete confidence in the federation’s work.

Of course, since my election as FIDE President, my international agenda has expanded considerably. But that does not mean I have become less interested in what is happening in Kazakhstani chess. I remain involved in key projects and closely follow our athletes’ results. We have an established system of regular reporting, and I am constantly in touch with my colleagues. As a result, even when I am outside Kazakhstan, I remain fully immersed in the federation’s agenda and keep up to date with all key developments.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with newly elected FIDE President Timur Turlov. The Head of State outlined key priorities for chess development, emphasizing the importance of identifying young talent, promoting chess in schools, expanding regional infrastructure, and hosting major international tournaments in Kazakhstan.