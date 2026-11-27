The plans were discussed at a meeting of Baiterek’s Board of Directors chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The board approved the holding’s annual budget and key performance indicators for its chairman and management board members for 2027.

The holding’s priorities for next year are aligned with the tasks outlined by the Head of State in his state-of-the-nation address, particularly improving investment efficiency and supporting the development of the real sector.

The revised performance indicators will focus on fixed capital investment, revenue generated by companies receiving support from Baiterek, and their export sales.

Of the planned 8 trillion tenge in economic support, 1.17 trillion tenge is expected to go toward fixed capital investment in manufacturing, infrastructure and the agro-industrial complex. In the housing sector, projects involving the holding are expected to deliver approximately 2.7 million square meters of residential space.

To finance investment projects, Baiterek will continue raising funds on the market. Non-government sources are projected to account for 54% of its total borrowings in 2027. The holding will also assess the involvement of second-tier banks in business financing through state support instruments.

The plans are based on Baiterek’s updated Development Plan through 2033, approved by the board in August. One of its key priorities is to expand access to financing for companies launching new production facilities or increasing the capacity of existing ones. The holding intends to involve commercial banks and private investors in financing such projects.

Bektenov also called for stronger oversight of the holding’s operations, emphasizing the need to improve the effectiveness of its anti-corruption compliance, internal audit and procurement control services.

Special attention was placed to the need to adopt concrete measures to prevent corruption risks. The importance of avoiding a superficial approach to assigned tasks and preparing specific proposals for improving the holding’s operational efficiency was highlighted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan might expand Baiterek’s investment powers.