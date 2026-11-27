Kurmangaliyev competed in the men’s doubles event alongside Iran’s Benyamin Faraji.

The pair reached the semifinals, where they were defeated 3-0 by their South Korean opponents, securing bronze medals at the tournament.

In 2022, the Kazakhstani claimed two medals, winning gold in mixed doubles and bronze in the singles competition.

Earlier, Qazinform reported FC Kairat claimed a historic first win in the UEFA club competition league phase.